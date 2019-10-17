|
Joseph Ciaccio
Toms River - Joseph Ciaccio, 65, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday October 16, 2019. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Arthur and Mary Snyder, and Joseph and Tess Ciaccio. Joe worked for ShopRite for over 19 years. He was a devoted NY Yankee fan and NY Giants fan. He not only loved the teams but he also kept the stats religiously. He was passionate about cooking and loved to watch home improvement shows. Joe enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews especially his great nephews. He enjoyed hearing about their activities and playing games with them always brightened his day. Joe was big hearted and generous to a fault. He leaves behind his adoring parents Wilean "Lee" and Salvatore Ciaccio, his siblings Greg and Ro Ciaccio, Cindy and Albert Soto, Lisa and Richard Harrison, and his best friend and brother David Ciaccio, 9 nieces and nephews, and 7 great nieces and nephews, Jeffery Evans his caregiver, as well as many loving cousins and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3 to 5pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ, 08753. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019