Neptune - Neptune - Joseph David Cohen passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at King Manor Neptune. He was 89. In the days and months preceding his death he was surrounded by his loving family and friends, and devoted caregivers.
Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania Joseph resided there until moving to Wanamassa, New Jersey in 1963 and lived there until moving to Lakewood in 2001 and then to Neptune in 2016. He spent his career in the interior design and furniture business. He was a talented craftsman and enjoyed designing and building furniture in his spare time. He was past president of the Men's Club at Temple Beth Torah. He loved a beautiful day on the beach, softball (and once hit a game winning homerun with a broken wrist). He was an avid Yankee fan and loved nothing more than a good story and a great joke. Everyone loved Joe Cohen as he was a kind and gentle soul.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Karen, his children, Eric, Barbara and Marc (Meryl) Cohen and his grandchildren Scott (Pamela) and Danielle Cohen, his brother in-law Joel (Cookie) Mason and sister-in-law Joyce Noah, and many loving nieces and nephews whom he cherished.
He was predeceased by his parents Simon and Ethel Cohen, brothers Leo and Aaron (Anna) Cohen, his in-laws' David and Sara Moskowitz and his brother in-law David Noah.
A funeral service will be held for Joseph on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean. Interment will immediately follow at Chesed Shel Ames Hebrew Cemetery, Neptune. The family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Marc and Meryl Cohen.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 2, 2019