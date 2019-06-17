|
|
Joseph Costello
Hazlet - Joseph K. Costello, 89, of Hazlet passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Joseph was born on February 12, 1930 in the Bronx, where he grew up and was part of the St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish. As a young adult, Joseph enlisted in the Army and served our country during the Korean War. After the war, he returned home and began work in Manhattan, where he met his beloved wife, Jane. After marriage, Joseph and Jane started their lives together in Brooklyn and shortly after, began raising their family in the Woodhaven section of Queens. In 1974, they settled in Hazlet. Before retirement, Joseph worked as a Data Security Analyst for Colgate Palmolive Company for many years.
Joe, aka Skip, was a devoted volunteer of St. Vincent de Paul at Holy Family Church and organized and delivered food to families every holiday season.Skip was a bit accident prone. The first aid station at Shea Stadium still sends him a Christmas card. Once he visited Stonehenge, let's just say it's a miracle it's still standing. Skip was an avid camper and was world renowned for his burnt BBQ's.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Rose (Daly) Costello and his beloved wife, Jane (Carew) Costello. Joseph is survived by his loving children, Cathy O'Toole and her husband, Brian, of Aberdeen, Thomas Costello and his wife, Rose, of Hackettstown, Timothy Costello of Hazlet, and Eileen Obermann and her husband, Dan, of Middletown and his cherished grandchildren, Kasey O'Toole, Billy O'Toole, Luke Costello, Matthew Obermann and Kelly Obermann. Joseph will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 from 8:15 to 9 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt. 35 North, Hazlet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 727 Highway 36, Union Beach. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, 456 State Hwy/Rt. 35, Middletown. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visits, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 17, 2019