Joseph D. Myer
Hazlet - Joseph D. Myer, 77, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Joseph was born on December 13, 1942 in Newark and grew up in Kearny. He also lived in North Arlington and in 1976, moved to Bloomfield. A few years later, on April 29, 1979, Joseph and his wife, Elizabeth, were married and began their life together. In 1981, they settled in Hazlet to raise their family. Before retirement, Joseph was the owner of Twin Lights Logistics, his trucking company located in Cliffwood Beach. He was also a proud member of the National Guard.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary (Lessing) Myer and his brother, John Myer. Joseph is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 40 years, Elizabeth A. (Matarazzo) Myer, and his loving children, Richard Falcone and his wife, Kelly, of Cincinnati, OH, and Renee Luttrell and her husband, Larry, of Holmdel. Joseph is also survived by his dear siblings, Robert Myer and his wife, Cher, Joyce Strol and her husband, Ron, Billy Myer and his wife, Grace, and Danny Myer, along with his cherished grandchildren, Chase Tritschler, Calista Falcone, Isabella Luttrell, Halle Morgan, Madison and Payton Luttrell and several adoring nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Joseph will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, January 12th from 2 to 6 PM and Monday, January 13th from 7:45 to 8:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, January 13th at 9:15 AM at St. Mary's Chapel, Middletown. In respect of Joseph's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Joseph to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Please visit, www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate, or you can mail donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital , P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020