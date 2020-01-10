Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:45 AM - 8:15 AM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Myer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Myer


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. Myer Obituary
Joseph D. Myer

Hazlet - Joseph D. Myer, 77, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Joseph was born on December 13, 1942 in Newark and grew up in Kearny. He also lived in North Arlington and in 1976, moved to Bloomfield. A few years later, on April 29, 1979, Joseph and his wife, Elizabeth, were married and began their life together. In 1981, they settled in Hazlet to raise their family. Before retirement, Joseph was the owner of Twin Lights Logistics, his trucking company located in Cliffwood Beach. He was also a proud member of the National Guard.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary (Lessing) Myer and his brother, John Myer. Joseph is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 40 years, Elizabeth A. (Matarazzo) Myer, and his loving children, Richard Falcone and his wife, Kelly, of Cincinnati, OH, and Renee Luttrell and her husband, Larry, of Holmdel. Joseph is also survived by his dear siblings, Robert Myer and his wife, Cher, Joyce Strol and her husband, Ron, Billy Myer and his wife, Grace, and Danny Myer, along with his cherished grandchildren, Chase Tritschler, Calista Falcone, Isabella Luttrell, Halle Morgan, Madison and Payton Luttrell and several adoring nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Joseph will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, January 12th from 2 to 6 PM and Monday, January 13th from 7:45 to 8:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, January 13th at 9:15 AM at St. Mary's Chapel, Middletown. In respect of Joseph's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Joseph to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Please visit, www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate, or you can mail donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital , P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -