Joseph "Tomato Joe" Dellomo
Ocean Township - Joseph "Tomato Joe" Dellomo, 80, of Ocean Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
He was born in Naples, Italy and came to this country in 1953 living in Asbury Park before moving Ocean Township 65 years ago.
He was a self-employed produce wholesaler for many years before retiring. He was a communicant of Mother of Mercy Parish of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a member of the Sons of Italy in Asbury Park.
He was predeceased by his parents, Luigi and Giovanna Dellomo and a brother, Pasquale Dellomo.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Palmina Volpe Dellomo; 3 sons, Gino and his wife Jeanna Dellomo, Sal and his wife Jennifer Dellomo and Pat Dellomo; 2 brothers, Andrew A. Dellomo and Anthony J. Dellomo; 3 sisters, Rose M. Russo, Caroline Giuscardo and Maria Andreula and 4 grandchildren, Lina, Joe, Luciana and Adriana Dellomo and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 3-8 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Asbury Park followed by entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 23 to June 25, 2019