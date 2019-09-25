Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DeSarno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph DeSarno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph DeSarno Obituary
Joseph DeSarno

Belmar - Joseph DeSarno, 83 of Belmar passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with his family by his side. Joe was born in Asbury Park and had been a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore area. He was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Korean War. After serving in the military, Joe began his Letter Carrier career with the USPS working in Asbury Park for over 30 years. Joe loved living by the beach and also worked as a beach badge checker for Belmar after his retirement from the Post Office. He was a huge NY Yankees fan and loved following the progress of his grandchildren in their sports careers.

Joe was predeceased by his son Joseph DeSarno and his five siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife Inessa DeSarno of Belmar; his loving son and daughter-in-law Michael DeSarno and his wife Melissa of Wall; a stepdaughter and her husband Olena and Michael Pazderska of Plainfield. Joe is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Matthew and Megan; a sister Carmel Sylvester and a brother Louis DeSarno.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A prayer service will begin at 10:00 am here at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation PO Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now