Joseph DeSarno
Belmar - Joseph DeSarno, 83 of Belmar passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with his family by his side. Joe was born in Asbury Park and had been a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore area. He was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Korean War. After serving in the military, Joe began his Letter Carrier career with the USPS working in Asbury Park for over 30 years. Joe loved living by the beach and also worked as a beach badge checker for Belmar after his retirement from the Post Office. He was a huge NY Yankees fan and loved following the progress of his grandchildren in their sports careers.
Joe was predeceased by his son Joseph DeSarno and his five siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife Inessa DeSarno of Belmar; his loving son and daughter-in-law Michael DeSarno and his wife Melissa of Wall; a stepdaughter and her husband Olena and Michael Pazderska of Plainfield. Joe is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Matthew and Megan; a sister Carmel Sylvester and a brother Louis DeSarno.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A prayer service will begin at 10:00 am here at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation PO Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019