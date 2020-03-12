|
|
Joseph E. Blood, 68, of Howell passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Newark and lived in Kearny for many years before moving to Howell in 1987. A graduate of Kearny High School, Joe served in the U.S. Air National Guard and worked on the floor of the NYSE for 32 years, becoming a specialist broker in 1982. He was a member of the NYSE from 1982 through 2002 for GBTC, Weiskopf Silver, Al Fried & Co., Buttonwood Specialists and Performance Specialists. An amazing dad and Pop Pop, Joe's greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, and watching their sporting events and performances. He served as a coach for the Howell Soccer Club, Howell Hawks Basketball, Howell Intramural Hockey and Howell Central Little League, where he served on the Board for two years. He was twice honored by the Howell Intramural Hockey Club for his dedication to youth.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marion (nee DeMarco) Blood and two brothers, Robert and Donald Young. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia (nee Mulligan), and his children, Alisann Blood of Redondo Beach, CA, Caryn Anderson and her husband, Russell of West Long Branch, Joseph Edward Blood, III of Redondo Beach, CA, and Brian Blood of Howell. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Brooklyn and RJ Anderson; his siblings, Dorothy Haver, Edith Tweed and her husband, Gary Fezenko, and Edward Young and his wife, Carol; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron and Mary Kirby, John and Joan Kirby, and Jim and Genevieve Kirby; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Entombment will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, 1610 Allenwood Road, Wall. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Frances Foundation for Kids Fighting Cancer, Inc., 8 Bryce Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or Howell Township High School Baseball, c/o Howell Baseball Diamond Club, 405 Squankum-Yellowbrook Road, Farmingdale, NJ 07727. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020