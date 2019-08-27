Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
Joseph E. DeMaio

Joseph E. DeMaio Obituary
Joseph E. DeMaio

Belmar area - Joseph E. DeMaio, 94, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Joseph was born in West New York and raised in Jersey City. He moved to Belmar in 1972 and had been a resident of the Shore area since then. He was a WWII Navy veteran, having served on the USS Enterprise during many major Pacific Theater battles.

Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose (Mignone) in 2008, as well as by a granddaughter, Morning Starr. He is survived by his children, Anne DeMaio, Edward J. DeMaio and his wife Janice, Joseph E. DeMaio, Jr. and his wife Doloris, and Frank DeMaio and his wife Ashley, as well as 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are Mr. DeMaio's siblings, Josephine Martignetti, Edward DeMaio, and Margaret Campanile and her husband Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by burial with Navy honors at St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.vfw.org/. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019
