Joseph E. Lucas
Brick - Joseph Lucas passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 76 on Tuesday October 13th, 2020 at his home. He is survived by Debby, his loving wife of 47 years; his son Tom and his wife Laura (Hazlet), grandson Joseph and granddaughter Sabrina; his son Tim and his wife Jeanne (Toms River); and his brother Walter "Butch" Lucas and his wife Natalie, his nieces Natalie, Mary, Anne and Jenn, his nephew Ken and their families.
Born in Trenton, NJ in 1944 to his parents Walter and Dorothy Lucas, Joe lived in Trenton for his entire childhood. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School as a boy. He earned a degree in education from Trenton State College and began his teaching career in New Brunswick, NJ in 1967. He later moved to the Toms River school district where he taught at Toms River North, South, and East High Schools. During his time there he taught various math programs. He coached the school bowling teams as well as Math League teams.
He was a very well-liked teacher by many students. One of his favorite students created a regular comic strip in the school newspaper titled "Life with Lucas" that played up his quirky personality and his penchant for giving difficult tests. He kept copies of those comics and shared them with his kids and grandkids.
Joe was an avid fisherman who loved to be on a boat or at the shore. He frequented the Point Pleasant inlet, Seaside piers, and any place where bass or bluefish were biting. He was also a gardener who grew everything from tomatoes to peppers to horseradish. He loved to give away vegetables to friends, family and neighbors. He bowled in several leagues for many years, meeting a lot of great people along the way.
Joe also leaves behind many, many good friends that he met through teaching and working construction jobs in the offseason. He loved to roast Szalonna, go fishing and play cards with them. He was a generous and caring man with many of his friendships lasting for decades. Several of his friends had left this world in recent years and his family knows that Tommy, Mikey, Louie and others are waiting for him in Heaven, as are his family members that went before him.
Joe will be missed terribly by his family. He was always thinking of others and let them all know how loved they were. They are thankful to have had him in their lives for as long as they did and that they got to tell him how much they loved him before he left. He was one of a kind.
Visiting will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin 11:00am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com
