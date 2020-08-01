Joseph E. Machu, Sr.
Howell Township - Joseph E. Machu, Sr., 73, of Howell Township died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune Township. He was born in Massachusetts and had resided in the Freehold area for most of his life.
He was a letter carrier for the United States Post Office, Farmingdale before his retirement. He was also a mechanic for the former M & S Oil & Heating Company, Freehold.
His wife, Carol Jean Machu, died in 2018. He was also predeceased by a grandchild, Lindsay Mauser.
Surviving are his children, Joseph E. Machu, Jr. and wife Kelly and Diane Mauser Smith and husband Chris; and four grandchildren, Erin Artsiukhouski and husband Vlad, Joseph T. Machu, Jesse Machu and Jack Machu.
Graveside services will be held at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.