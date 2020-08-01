1/
Joseph E. Machu Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. Machu, Sr.

Howell Township - Joseph E. Machu, Sr., 73, of Howell Township died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune Township. He was born in Massachusetts and had resided in the Freehold area for most of his life.

He was a letter carrier for the United States Post Office, Farmingdale before his retirement. He was also a mechanic for the former M & S Oil & Heating Company, Freehold.

His wife, Carol Jean Machu, died in 2018. He was also predeceased by a grandchild, Lindsay Mauser.

Surviving are his children, Joseph E. Machu, Jr. and wife Kelly and Diane Mauser Smith and husband Chris; and four grandchildren, Erin Artsiukhouski and husband Vlad, Joseph T. Machu, Jesse Machu and Jack Machu.

Graveside services will be held at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved