Joseph E. Modica Jr.
Little Egg Harbor - Joseph E Modica Jr., 85 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Friday May 3, 2019. Joseph lived in Saddlebrook, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1992. Joseph was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go on nature walks by himself and his grandkids. He had a passion for getting to know his surroundings and being one with nature brought him tremendous peace. He was also an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Modica, and brothers Emil, John and Teddy Modica.
He is survived by his loving wife Moira of 30 years, son Mark Modica, daughters Debra Peters and husband Russ, Lori Klein and Karen Modica, brother Carl Modica, sister Carolyn Vultee-Gardner, grandchildren Jessica and David Peters, Lindsey Aviles & Heather Nagy, 6 great-grandchildren & many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 3pm until his Funeral Service at 6pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019