Joseph E. Jr. "Spike" Mott
Eagleswood - Mott, Joseph E. Jr. "Spike", age 81, of Eagleswood, NJ died on Thursday November 26, 2020. He was born in Tuckerton, NJ on August 28, 1939 and lived in Tuckerton and surrounding area his whole life. Joseph attended Tuckerton Elementary and graduated from Tuckerton High School in 1956. After graduation, he entered the US Navy and served for four years. He served on the Tuckerton Borough Council and coached local baseball and little league teams. Joseph enjoyed watching the Pinelands Wrestling team and cheering on local wrestlers. He worked as an electrical inspector for Ocean County, NJ and retired after 30 years. He was an avid golfer and loved playing poker with friends, was a passionate Eagles fan and looked forward to organizing his yearly family and friends' football pool with his beloved friend, Diane Dodds. He also cherished Mott family spaghetti dinners and birthday celebrations as he reminisced about old times with his eight siblings.
He leaves four children, Cheryl Suralik, William (Billy) Mott, Dave Mott and Karli Mathis-Fontanes. He leaves four grandchildren, John Suralik IV, Chrissy Suralik, Mackenzie Fontanes and Madison Fontanes and three great grandchildren, John Suralik V, Chloe Suralik, Corbin Stallings. He is survived by his former wife, Vivian Mott. In addition, he leaves six brothers and sisters, Joy Skeie and her husband Halvor, William Mott, Dotti Clark, Joel Mott and his wife Karen, Vicki Hack and her husband John, Dave Mott and his wife Diane. He also leaves 15 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Elmer Mott, Mother Rosabella Mott, his sisters, Florence O'Neill and Mary Ann Richmond and his nephew, William (Chipper) Mott.
There will be a graveside service Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 12 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
