Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Precious Blood
Monmouth Beach, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Petrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Petrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Petrone Obituary
Joseph E. Petrone

Monmouth Beach - Joseph E. Petrone, 93 of Monmouth Beach, passed away surrounded by his family at Monmouth Medical Center on Friday, January 3rd.

Joe was born and raised in his beloved Bayonne, where he graduated from Bayonne High School, where he played three sports. He later played semi professionally with Speedways football team in Bayonne. He served proudly and was honorably discharged in World War II as a radioman on the destroyer escort USS Cates. Joe graduated from Seton Hall College.

In 1956 he and his wife Margaret moved their family to Monmouth Beach and they became active in their new hometown. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. Joe was a member of the Monmouth Beach Fire Department. He was a past member of the Monmouth Beach Elementary School Board of Education.

Joe's greatest joy was his family, he loved the holidays because he would have everyone together. He and his friend George West were radioman hobbyist from their homes in Monmouth Beach. He was a man of great faith.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Margaret in 2008.

Surviving are three children, Margaret and Thomas Chisholm, Monmouth Beach, Joseph and Janney Petrone, Brielle and Andrew and Lynne Petrone, Oceanport; six grandchildren, Patrick, Caroline and Kathryn Petrone, Thomas and Jessica Chisholm, Alison and Ed Hennelly and Amanda and Sean Brenna; seven great grandchildren, Maggie, Claire, Lily Cate, Charlie, Oliver, Archie and Reese.

Visitation Tuesday January 7th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday, January 8th, 10 am, Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. To share a favorite memory of Joe or send messages of condolence, please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Download Now