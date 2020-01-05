|
Joseph E. Petrone
Monmouth Beach - Joseph E. Petrone, 93 of Monmouth Beach, passed away surrounded by his family at Monmouth Medical Center on Friday, January 3rd.
Joe was born and raised in his beloved Bayonne, where he graduated from Bayonne High School, where he played three sports. He later played semi professionally with Speedways football team in Bayonne. He served proudly and was honorably discharged in World War II as a radioman on the destroyer escort USS Cates. Joe graduated from Seton Hall College.
In 1956 he and his wife Margaret moved their family to Monmouth Beach and they became active in their new hometown. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. Joe was a member of the Monmouth Beach Fire Department. He was a past member of the Monmouth Beach Elementary School Board of Education.
Joe's greatest joy was his family, he loved the holidays because he would have everyone together. He and his friend George West were radioman hobbyist from their homes in Monmouth Beach. He was a man of great faith.
He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Margaret in 2008.
Surviving are three children, Margaret and Thomas Chisholm, Monmouth Beach, Joseph and Janney Petrone, Brielle and Andrew and Lynne Petrone, Oceanport; six grandchildren, Patrick, Caroline and Kathryn Petrone, Thomas and Jessica Chisholm, Alison and Ed Hennelly and Amanda and Sean Brenna; seven great grandchildren, Maggie, Claire, Lily Cate, Charlie, Oliver, Archie and Reese.
Visitation Tuesday January 7th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday, January 8th, 10 am, Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. To share a favorite memory of Joe or send messages of condolence, please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020