Joseph Edward Shumsky
Neptune - Joseph Edward Shumsky, 74, died peacefully at King Manor Nursing Home where he was well cared for on October 9, 2019. He is survived by his Mother Carol Hale of Bayville, Sisters, Barbara Stryker and brother-in-law George, Janet Omelio and Brother-in-law John, Pamela Wells, and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Joseph was born in Plainfield and later resided in Bedminster. He worked under the guidance of his predeceased father William, building Beautiful Custom Built Homes in Plainfield and surrounding areas including the one he lived in. Arrangements were handled by Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd, Brick. Joseph was reunited with his Father at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019