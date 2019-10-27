Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Shumsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward Shumsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edward Shumsky Obituary
Joseph Edward Shumsky

Neptune - Joseph Edward Shumsky, 74, died peacefully at King Manor Nursing Home where he was well cared for on October 9, 2019. He is survived by his Mother Carol Hale of Bayville, Sisters, Barbara Stryker and brother-in-law George, Janet Omelio and Brother-in-law John, Pamela Wells, and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Joseph was born in Plainfield and later resided in Bedminster. He worked under the guidance of his predeceased father William, building Beautiful Custom Built Homes in Plainfield and surrounding areas including the one he lived in. Arrangements were handled by Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd, Brick. Joseph was reunited with his Father at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now