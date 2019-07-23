|
|
Joseph Edward Welter
Ocean Township - Joseph Edward Welter, 75, died Friday, July 19th 2019. He was the youngest child of Charles and Helen Welter. He was predeceased by his brothers Andrew and Charles. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Becky Welter, his son John and wife Sonya, his son Michael and wife Jennifer, his daughter Kathy and husband Jed Knight, his grandchildren Amelia, Mark and Eric Welter, Nathan and Chris Welter, James and Emma Knight, as well as his sister Mitzi DeSalvia.
Joe was born October 13, 1943 in New Brunswick, NJ. He studied pharmacy at Rutgers University where he met his true love, Elizabeth "Becky" Rebecca Maher. He graduated in 1966 and shortly afterwards they were married and lived in Piscataway, NJ until 1975. The couple then moved to Ocean Township, NJ where they have lived together ever since, and raised their family.
Joe was the managing partner of Woodlane Pharmacy in Old Bridge, NJ where he practiced until his retirement in 2004. He always found time to give back to the community by volunteering at the local Boys Club, coaching his children's soccer teams, and ushering for St. Michael's Church of Long Branch. He had a passion for running. He had completed two marathons, countless races, and loved to play tennis and golf. His favorite of all events was the Father's day run that he did with his children, their spouses, and eventual grandchildren. Joe loved family and was so happy when everyone was together. He was a devoted NY Giants fan, being a season ticket holder since 1975 and loved bringing his family and friends to the games. Joe enjoyed gardening in his back yard and spending time relaxing on the beach or riding the waves in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Joe will be remembered with love for his kindness and generosity by all of his family and friends. He will be missed by all those who knew him, especially those who call him Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the in Joe's memory would be greatly appreciated. HTTP://act.alz.org/goto/joewelter. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 3-7 PM at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst followed by the funeral mass on Friday, July 26th at 10:30 AM at St. Michael's church, 800 Ocean Avenue in Long Branch, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019