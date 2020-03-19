|
|
Joseph F. Castellano
Lakewood - Joseph F. Castellano, 91, of Lakewood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born and raised in Lyndhurst, NJ, Joseph later moved to Newark, NJ. He was a Draftsman for T&M Associates. Joseph loved to write, he was an avid reader, and enjoyed listening to music. He will be missed dearly.
He is predeceased by his loving wife, Norma and sons, Robert and Paul Castellano.
Joseph is survived by his sons, Tom Castellano, Joe Castellano, and Dan Castellano, and daughters, Theresa Castellano, and Susan Castellano.
Cremation will remain private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Kedz Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020