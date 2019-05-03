Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Berkeley Twp., CT
Berkeley Township - Joseph F. Corso Jr, 77, of Silver Ridge Park Westerly section Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Bayonne, NJ, he lived in Roselle, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp. 40 years ago. Joseph worked for the New Jersey State Welfare Department for 12 years then worked at Stern's, Toms River. He was an artist who painted in oils and watercolor since his early childhood. He was an avid photographer. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph F. Corso and Anne G Corso of Roselle Catholic High School. Surviving are his loving sister Patricia Bojar and her husband Thaddeus Bojar of Branford, CT, a loving nephew Christopher Bojar of CT, a brother Robert Corso and his wife Judith, a niece Christine Corso and nephew Alan Wells. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019
