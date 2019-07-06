|
Dr. Joseph F. Cudia
Lakewood - Dr. Joseph F. Cudia, age 80, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully July 4, 2019. Born in Hoboken, he moved to Toms River in 1970.
Joseph served in the US Army, 1962 to1971.
He graduated medical school in 1963.
Joseph was a member of Academy of Model Aeronautics and the American Medical Association. He was also an avid marathon runner.
He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Louise, and his sisters Barbara and Audrey.
Surviving are his wife Joyce, sons Joseph Jr., and wife Aileen, Michael and wife Rona, Steven and wife Margaret, David and wife Megan, and John and wife Kathy. Also surviving are his sister RoseAnn, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Wednesday 10AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Toms River. Entombment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice, Bayada Home Healthcare, and . Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
