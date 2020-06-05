Joseph F. Dennis
Joseph F. Dennis, 79, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Red Bank, NJ, he was the son of the James Leon Dennis and Grace (Bublin) Drury. He was the loving husband of 54 years to the late Helen (Venturino) Dennis who passed in 2019.
Before relocating to Lancaster County, Joseph was a member of St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Red Bank, NJ. Prior to retirement, Joseph was employed by the Department of Treasury. He was a Veteran of the US Army National Guard serving from 1959 to 1965. Joseph enjoyed fishing, collecting coins and stamps and umpiring baseball. He was a member of the Shewsbury Hose Company and served as the mayor of Shewsbury from 1975-1979. He enjoyed researching genealogy. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Joseph is survived by his children: Julieanne M. Bartlett, wife of Seth, Kathleen G. Dennis and Joseph C. Dennis, husband of Jennifer; and a grandson, Jackson N. Dennis.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30AM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing took place prior from 10:30AM until 11:30AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to St. Labre Indian School, https://www.stlabre.org/. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.