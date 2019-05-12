Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Joseph Farriella
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Dominic's RC Church
Brick, NJ
View Map
Brick - Joseph F. Farriella, 86 of Brick passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Brooklyn, NY and Liberty, NY before moving to Brick in 1988.

Joseph owned and operated Frank's Texaco, Brooklyn, NY with his son Frank. He proudly served as a Combat Infantry Soldier in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Dominic's Church, Brick, a life member of the VFW Post #8867, American Legion Post 348, Brick, a life member of the Korean War Veterans Association and the Greenbriar Kiwanis in Brick.

Surviving is his wife Anna A. Pennella Farriella; his son and daughter-in-law Frank and Tracey Farriella, his daughter and son-in-law Rosanne and Albert Weber; four grandchildren Dina, Ann Marie, Donna, and Tiffany, and two great- grandchildren Grace Anne, and Anna, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday May 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 9:00AM at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Burial will follow at The Brigadier William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or online at woundedwarriorsproject.org/donate. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019
