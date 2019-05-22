Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Atlantic View Cemetery
49 Forest Ave. (at Church St.)
Manasquan, NJ
Joseph F. Love

Point Pleasant - Joseph F. Love, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born in West Sea Girt to the late John and Belva Love he was raised there and has lived in Point Pleasant for sixty-three years. Mr. Love worked as an auto mechanic and also at the Wall Branch of the Monmouth County Vocational School. He retired from Monmouth County Vocational as the Cooperative Industrial Education coordinator, after twenty-five years.

He was a United States Army Korean War veteran and earned his teaching certificate from Trenton State College and then went to graduate school at Rutgers University. Joe was an avid model maker and train collector and belonged to the Central Jersey IMPS Model Club and the Jersey Shore Model Car Club. He also was a member of the American Legion, Post 196; the Hi Tiders Square Dance Club; and Central United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant Beach.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Anna Hackman and Jean Love.

Surviving are his beloved wife of sixty-eight years, Nancy Slocum Love; and their canine companion, "Jeana." Also surviving are his sister, Jacqueline Wallace; two nephews, Thomas Love (Alice) and Jay Ash (Jackie); and niece, Joann Lloyd (Anthony).

At 11 a.m. Friday, May 24 a graveside service and inurnment will take place at Atlantic View Cemetery, 49 Forest Ave. (at Church St.) Manasquan.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to either the American Legion www.legion.org or Central United Methodist Church www.centralmethodistchurch.org

For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019
