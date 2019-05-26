|
|
Joseph F. Maida
Ocean - Joseph F. Maida, age 83 of Ocean, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. Joe taught at Middletown High School North for many years until he retired. He enjoyed horse racing, baseball, and bragging about his grandchildren. Before teaching, Joe served in Korea, played baseball for the Toledo Mudhens, and managed The Orange Tree, a bar/restaurant in Chicago. Joe had fascinating stories to tell about his adventures in life and he loved to share his stories with family and friends. Joe appreciated a good meal and could be found at Jimmy Pesci's ordering his favorite Italian food at least once a week.
His family includes his son, Joseph M. Maida, his daughters, Gina Maida, Nikki Maida-Ippolito, and Dina McNamara, and his grandkids, Derek, Devin, Army, Stella, Jessica, and Lauren.
All arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph F. Maida may be made to VNA Health Group, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or vnahg.org for its Hospice Program. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damiano funeralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019