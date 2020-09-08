1/1
Joseph F. McNamara
Joseph F. McNamara

Brick - McNamara, Joseph F. 74 of Brick and formerly of Middletown, N.J. passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth, N.J. to the late Joseph and Ellen McNamara. Joseph proudly served his country in the U. S. Army and attended Newark College of Engineering to become an Engineer for Verizon over 39 years. He supported and coached youth baseball, enjoyed reading, watching sports and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Joseph is predeceased by a nephew, Peter Fabrizio and two brothers in law, Steven Schreiner and Raymond J. Tomek.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Lynn ( nee Robertson ); three sons, Joseph F., Jr. (Susan), Kevin J. and Dr. Jonathan K. ( Lauren ); a brother, Thomas ( Karen ); two sisters, Ellen Marie Fabrizio (Joseph) and Margaret Schreiner; a sister in law, Joan Tomek and her son, Jeff and three grandchildren Connor, Brooke and Isla.

There will be a visitation on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 10:00 AM September 11, 2020 at St. James R.C. Church in Red Bank. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society 2310 Route 34 Suite 1D Manasquan, N.J. 08736

Please visit Joseph's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
