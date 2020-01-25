|
Joseph F. O'Connor
Tinton Falls - Joseph Francis O'Connor, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23rd. He was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, and proudly served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1957. After that, he worked as a Chemist at Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in Jersey City and St. Louis, Missouri.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Barbara; his oldest son, Joseph Peter; his brother, Andrew (Christine). He is survived by his daughter, Kathy O'Connor (Pat Curry); his son, James O'Connor (Gina); his grandchildren, Siobhan Curry (Ben Homan); Sean Curry (Katerina); Trevor O'Connor; and Caitlyn O'Connor; and his great grandson, Aiden James Curry.
The wake will be held 3-7 PM on Tuesday January 28th at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls, NJ. The mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday January 29th at the Church of St. Anselm, Tinton Falls, NJ, followed by a burial at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of Red Bank. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020