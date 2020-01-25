Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. O'Connor Obituary
Joseph F. O'Connor

Tinton Falls - Joseph Francis O'Connor, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23rd. He was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, and proudly served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1957. After that, he worked as a Chemist at Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in Jersey City and St. Louis, Missouri.

He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Barbara; his oldest son, Joseph Peter; his brother, Andrew (Christine). He is survived by his daughter, Kathy O'Connor (Pat Curry); his son, James O'Connor (Gina); his grandchildren, Siobhan Curry (Ben Homan); Sean Curry (Katerina); Trevor O'Connor; and Caitlyn O'Connor; and his great grandson, Aiden James Curry.

The wake will be held 3-7 PM on Tuesday January 28th at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls, NJ. The mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday January 29th at the Church of St. Anselm, Tinton Falls, NJ, followed by a burial at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of Red Bank. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -