Joseph F. Zientek
Joseph F. Zientek

Ocean Grove and formerly Rahway - Joseph F. Zientek, 97 of Ocean Grove and a longtime resident of Rahway and Spring Lake Heights passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the home of his son Jan in Farmingdale surrounded by family. Born in Bayonne, he raised his large, loving family in Rahway. In 1992, he and his wife moved to Spring Lake Heights. He was a Communicant of St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake.

Joseph had been employed as a Engineering Consultant for many companies throughout the Metropolitan area. He was an avid gardener, who took particular joy in his success with cucumbers and raspberries.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Ellen Rose (nee McCarthy) Zientek on July 24, 2018 and his parents and siblings Stanley, Frank, Josephine and Veronica.

Joseph is survived by his children Jan and Susan Zientek of Farmingdale, MaryEllen Cook of Bluffton, SC, Mark and Virginia Zientek of Sea Girt, Paul and Diane Zientek of Yardley, PA, and Patricia and William Bonhag of Bluffton, SC; 13 grandchildren Margaret, Joseph, Katie, Michael, Brad, Wes, Owen, John, Beth, Tom, Kelly, Alexandra and Emily, and 9 great grandchildren Conor and Logan Lussier, Madeline, Morgan and Addison Sweet, Cameron Pili, Garrett and Emmett Zientek and Colton Ellis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake followed by entombment in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. The Mass will be livestreamed from St. Catharine's Church. To view https://venue.streamspot.com/93d8764d

Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.

Joseph lost Ellen to Alzheimer's and continued to support research for a cure, in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, via www.alznj.org.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
