Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home of Lisa & Jasper Parrella
Joseph Farruggio Obituary
Joseph Farruggio

Ocean Township - Joseph Farruggio, 95, Ocean Township, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph served as a United States Postal employee for 43 years, retiring as Assistant Postmaster in Monmouth Beach. His second career started soon thereafter where he became a beloved bus driver for the Ocean Township Board of Education, retiring in 2008.

Born and raised in Neptune, he lived in Wanamassa most of his life. Joseph served honorably in the US Army during WW II.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Giuseppe and Calogera (Brocco) Farruggio and 12 siblings.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Barbara (Lowy); his children, Joy (Norman) Einhorn, Jeffrey Farruggio, Lisa (Jasper) Parrella and Jami (Michael) Scerbo; his adored 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers over the years, especially Mary Mellone and unforgettable friend, Elena Malgeri.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 12 noon until his funeral service at 2 pm on Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the home of Lisa & Jasper Parrella from 4-7 pm Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the (heart.org). For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
