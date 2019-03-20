|
Joseph Federici
Bridgewater and Chadwick Beach - Joseph was a resident of Bridgewater since 1962.
Born to A. Joseph Federici and Louise Federici In Dover, N.J.
Joe graduated from Dover High School where he played football and was in the chorus.
He graduated from Seton Hall University with a degree in Labor Relations and was also President of the Glee Club. Joe served two years in the Army during the Korean War then returned to Seton Hall to receive a Masters Degree in both Education and History. He also earned a Principal's Certificate. He taught 29 years in the Hillsborough School System and was President of the Hillsborough Education Association for several years.
Joe loved the opera and studied voice, he had a lovely tenor voice.
He spent his summers at Chadwick Beach with his family. He was an avid stamp collector, was very involved in the stock market, loved to read, watch old movies and was a Notre Dame football fan.
He is predeceased by his son, Joseph Victor, his granddaughter, Caryn Wilson,
his brother, Richard Federici, sister, Lois Estwick, and his brother-in-law, Joe Varchi.
He is survived by his wife Carmen of 63 years, his daughter Carmen Wilson and her husband Curt, his granddaughter Carissa Kurowski and husband Tim, his sister-in-law Arlene Varchi, his niece Mimi Dufault and husband Jim, niece Demi Little, and niece Louise O' Halloran. He is also survived by nephews Michael Federici and wife Leslie, Mark Federici and wife Lisa, Thomas Federici and wife Suzanne, William Federici and wife Sue, Steven Federici and Harry Estwick. He is also survived by 16 great nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23rd at Immaculate Conception Church, 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville.
Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Millstone River Road, Hillsborough. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to Immaculate Conception Church , 35 Mountain Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 or of New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Rd. Monroe Township, NJ 08831
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019