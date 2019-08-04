Services
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
Forked River, NJ
View Map
Joseph Ferrara
Joseph Ferrara Jr. Obituary
Joseph Ferrara, Jr.,

Lanoka Harbor - Joseph B. Ferrara, Jr., 87, of the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family

Mr. Ferrara was employed as a truck driver for 25 years with United Parcel Services, Edison before retiring 30 years ago; he was a member and shop steward with Local #177.

Joseph proudly and honorably served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Des Moines from 1951 thru 1955.

He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River, Lacey.

Born in Plainfield, he resided for most of his life in North Plainfield before moving to the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township in 1990.

Surviving are his wife, Hazel Ferraro Ferrara; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph R. and Renee, Brick, NJ and Jeffrey P. and Kelly, Lebanon, NJ; a brother, William, Toms River; and 8 grandchildren, Bailey, Riley, Natalie, Louis, Alexander, Joseph, Tea' and Michael.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 7-9 Monday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. Relatives and friends of the family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, at 9:30 am from the funeral home, hence to St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Forked River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover Township. For more information, please visit laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
