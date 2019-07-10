Services
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Joseph Franchino Obituary
Joseph Franchino

Manchester - Joseph Franchino, 69 years old, of Manchester, formerly of Lyndhurst passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Joseph was a Millwright for Princeton University in the Plasma Physics Lab in Princeton, NJ. He is predeceased by his wife Debra and his sister Peggy. Surviving are his daughters Nicole Franchino and her husband Steven Sciarappa and Lori Battaglio and her husband Michael; brothers James, Michael, Thomas, Ronald, sister Joan and his 2 cherished grandchildren Noah and Logan.

Joseph loved everything about the shore, he was an avid boater and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially the times with his daughters and their families.

Visiting will be Friday from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Saturday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
