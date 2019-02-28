|
|
Joseph Francis Daly
Mantoloking - Joseph Francis Daly, 82, of Mantoloking, passed away on February 24 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
Born and raised in Newark, Joe lived in Maplewood for 40 years before moving to Mantoloking in 1998. He is a proud graduate of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic School and Saint Basil's Preparatory School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT) and his MBA from Rutgers University. His more than 60 year career in Chemical Engineering began with the Stau?er Chemical Company. He continued his career with Johnson & Johnson and Celanese Chemicals before retiring from BASF Corporation after more than 25 years with the company. He was an active member of and the first 3 time President of the Chemical Management & Resources Association.
Joe served on the Board of Trustees of Saint Elizabeth's Academy in Convent Station and was a Third Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus of the Regina Pacis Council of Newark. Joe also served on the Mantoloking Planning Board. He proudly served his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Clement and Mary Motlack Daly-Kolbe, and sister Helene Kutkowski. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Fredette Daly, his two children and their spouses, Danielle and John O'Gorman of Summit and Joseph E. and Lisa Daly of Livingston, his grandchildren, Jack and Leyton O'Gorman and Joseph and Kristen Daly, and his brother and sister-in-law, Clement and Marusia Daly of Highland Lakes.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday March 2, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart RC Church, 751 Main Ave. Bay Head NJ. In lieu of ?owers, donations in Joe's name to Seton Hall Prep,120 North?eld Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052 would be greatly appreciated. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019