|
|
Joseph Francis Spahn
Middletown, NJ - Joseph "Sonny" Spahn, 73, of Middletown, died suddenly Saturday, March 9, 2019. He lived in Jersey City prior to moving to Middletown. He was a parishioner of St. Catherine's Church. He was an avid reader, crossword puzzle expert, and music enthusiast. He will be most remembered for his quick wit and infectious smile. His generosity and selfless devotion to his family will never be forgotten.
He was a member of the Plumbers Local 24 since 1965, as well as an eBay PowerSeller for over 20 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Spahn, and three sisters, Patricia Palmer, Barbara DeRea, and Betty Jane Spahn. Surviving are his loving sisters, Irene Marshall and Mary Lou Kanecke, and his brother-in-law Tom Palmer. He was an amazing uncle to 16 nieces and nephews, Maureen, Michael, Jack, Danny, Stephen, Jody, Susan, Patti, Terri, Beverly, Colleen, Tommy, Denise, Kathleen, and their spouses. Sadly, Kevin and Diane predeceased him. He was also cherished by his 30 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. Uncle Sonny enriched each of their lives with his knowledge and vast interests in car racing, fishing, boating, camping, skiing, and many other adventurous activities. He was incredibly loved and treasured for his insightful words of wisdom.
Friends will be received from 4-8pm Tuesday, March 12th at the Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Ave, Keansburg, NJ 07734. A funeral will be held Wednesday 8:30am from the funeral home with a 9:30am Mass at St. Catherine's Church in North Middletown NJ. Interment to follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. For further information, visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019