Joseph "Joe" Frank Caruso
Oakhurst - Joseph "Joe" Frank Caruso, 78, of Oakhurst, NJ passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 16, 2020. Joe was born in Manhattan, New York to the late Mario and Florence Caruso and grew up in Vail Homes in Shrewsbury, NJ. He met the love of his life Gail (Carlucci) in high school and they were married in 1963 and moved to Ocean Township. In 1969 they moved to their family home that Joe designed and built himself in Oakhurst, where he and Gail raised three boys, Joseph (Jr.), Erik and Keith.
Starting at the age of 19, he worked as a lineman for JCP&L/GPU Energy for 43 years, retiring at the age of 62 in 2003. He loved to work with his hands and would do carpentry work on the side. He was known as a Jack of all trades and the Mater of Everything, with the ability to fix almost anything; all he needed was a pencil and a napkin to sketch out a plan of action. He was always willing to give advice, lend a hand with any project and would go out of his way to make sure friends and family were okay. His caring nature, unique sense of humor and selfless giving made him a one of kind man who was loved by all who knew him.
He loved taking long walks at the Long Branch boardwalk and spending time restoring his 1966 Mustang; but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren Chelsea, Nicholas, and Alex.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 ½ years, Gail (Carlucci) Caruso; three sons: Joseph and his wife Yvonne (Davenport, FL); Erik and his wife Christine (Eatontown, NJ); and Keith (Long Branch, NJ); his three cherished grandchildren Chelsea, Nicholas and Alex (Eatontown, NJ); sister Elaine Critelli and Richie Foley (Shrewsbury, NJ) and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the current health crisis, arrangements are private and under the care of John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. A celebration of Joseph's life will take place on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in Joseph's name to the Oakhurst Independent Hose Company No. 1, Wanamassa Fire Company and/or Riverview Medical Center Foundation COVID Relief Fund.
Please visit Joseph's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.