Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
800 Ocean Avenue
West End, NJ
Lincroft - Joseph G. Conte, age 81 of Lincroft, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Joe was born in Jersey City and lived in Lincroft for 41 years. He was the owner and operator of Cap City Products in Kearny before retiring in 2001. He served our Country honorably in the US Army National Guard and was a member the Long Branch Old Guards.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Patricia Patten Conte; three daughters and son in law, Anne Marie and Jason Menges; Kathy Conte and Tricia Conte; two brothers, Patrick Conte and Robert Conte and three grandchildren, Madeline, Alex and Matthew Joseph.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9 from 1 - 4 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday; family and friends are asked to go to directly to St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in West End, Long Branch for a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019
