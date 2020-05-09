Joseph G. Flatley



Atlantic Highlands - Joseph G. Flatley, 60, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away at home on May 7, 2020. Joe grew up in Belford and lived in Atlantic Highlands the last fifteen years. He worked over 30 years at Newark Airport for Northwest and Delta Airlines. The last two and a half years Joe was a car salesman at George Wall Ford Lincoln in Red Bank. Joe was a good man, friend, brother, and uncle. He always had a quick joke and had a hearty laugh. He got along with everyone and was a true peacemaker. He was an agonized New York Mets fan and a loyal Dallas Cowboy fan. Most of all he was a true friend you could always rely on. Now he is gone and he will be greatly missed.



He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Christina Flatley. He is survived by his brother Tom Flatley, his wife Joyce, and their children George and Arthur; his sister Christina Flatley and her son Jan; his twin brother, John Flatley, his wife Barbara and their children Samantha and Conor; and by his extended family and many friends.



Arrangements are in care of John F. Pleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ.732-671-1326. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a small private funeral is planned. A memorial mass service and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.









