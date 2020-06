Joseph G. McNeillManchester - Joseph G. McNeill, 92, died on June 16, 2020 at his Manchester home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he raised his family in Cedar Grove, NJ and Manchester, NJ. Surviving are his wife, Angela Tanella McNeill. He has eleven children and 27 grandchildren. His first wife, Eileen King McNeill, died in 1980. Joe was a Distinguished Engineering Professor at SUNY Maritime College in Bronx, NY as well Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ. He was also a Professional Engineer with an active consulting practice. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's RC Church followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in St. John's RC Church Educational Fund at 619 Chestnut St., Lakehurst, NJ 08733. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com