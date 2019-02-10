|
|
Joseph Galella
Toms River - Joseph Galella, 87, of Toms River, passed away on Friday, February 8th. He was born in Newark, NJ on June 3, 1931 and raised in South Orange, NJ. Joe graduated from Colombia High School in Maplewood, NJ. He received a bachelors of mechanical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and a masters degree in administration from Farleigh Dickinson. Joe served as an officer in the US Coast Guard.
He was married to the love of his life, Mary Ann (Kern) of Olney, IL, on November 29, 1958. Joe had a career as a mechanical engineer for 30 years at Lakehurst Naval Air Station. After retiring, he continued to work as a consultant at Sanders and Thomas Engineering. Realizing his lifelong dream job, Joe worked at the Lakewood Country Club pro shop in return for free golf until 2017.
He enjoyed golf, the beach, traveling, the Yankees, and he was known for his vegetable garden. However, spending time with his family was his greatest joy. He was a devoted husband, and a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann and four daughters Elizabeth Galella and son-in-law William Honnen of Middletown, Faith Brosch, MD and son-in-law Russell Brosch of Hockessin, DE, Margaret Galella and son-in-law Vaughan Scully of Brooklyn, NY, Amy Czenis and son-in-law Ken Czenis of Toms River. He is survived by 9 grandchildren, Gregory Honnen, Liam Honnen, Kate Honnen, Joseph Brosch, Michael Brosch, Samuel Scully, Hugo Scully, Sarah Czenis, and Evan Czenis; a brother John Galella and his wife Phyllis, and predeceased by sister Marie Langner, and brothers Sebastian Galella and Frank Galella, Jr.
Visiting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River. A Mass to celebrate Joseph's life will be held Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave. Toms River. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to VNA Hospice, at vnahg.org, or St. Joseph's Church at stjosephtomsriver.org. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019