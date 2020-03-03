|
|
Joseph Giddio
Doylestown, PA - Joseph Giddio, formerly of Long Branch, NJ, entered his eternal rest on February 29, 2020. His family takes comfort in knowing he has been joyfully reunited with his parents, Stephen J. and Grace Giddio, and his brothers Carl and Stephen. Surviving him are nieces Tobie, Lorrie, and Dina, grand-niece Praise, and former sister-in-law Betty.
Joe was born on November 13, 1933 in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and maintained a lifelong love affair with New York City even after he and his family moved to Long Branch. He worked for the Western Union company for over 40 years. Joe was a parishioner of Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach where he also served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister.
Joe was an ardent supporter of the arts and adored classical music, opera and Broadway shows. He loved to travel and visited all corners of the globe with family and friends. He was an enthusiastic member of many social and civic organizations but was most proud of his service as a 4th Degree Knight in Assembly 646 of the Knights of Columbus.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:15 A.M. on Saturday, March 7th at Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, NJ. Friends are invited to visit from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Encore Community Services, where Joe volunteered.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020