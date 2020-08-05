1/1
Joseph H. Rawlins Sr.
Joseph H. Rawlins, Sr.

Bayville - Joseph H. Rawlins Sr., 72, of Bayville passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Jersey City, where he was known as "Giuseppe", he moved to Brick at the age of 16. He also lived in Pt. Pleasant, Toms River and Ocean Gate before settling to Bayville many years ago. Joe was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army. After an honorable discharge, he joined his family trade as a lifetime baker, and was employed by many bakeries in Ocean County. He met and fell in love with his wife Debbie, the love of his life. Joe was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, and brother. He was quite a joker and always brought a laugh. Joe loved shooting pool, car races, playing cards and spending time with his loving family, friends, and his dog Sophie. Joe was one of a kind and will be loved and missed by all. He was predeceased by parents Lily and James and by his brothers Eddie, Jimmy and Charlie.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Debbie; his children, Sharon, Joseph Jr., Lori, Jamie, Tracy; his grandchildren, Kayla, Laney, Kara, and his great grandson Kayden; his brother Billy and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private with the family under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
