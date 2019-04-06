|
|
Joseph "Joe" Hanf
Keyport - Joseph "Joe" Hanf passed away April 3 at Riveview Hospital at the age of 92. Joe was born in Bayonne on June 4,1926. 1 of 9 children of Valentine and Anna Hanf.
Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Muriel (Balesterri); his children, Greg (Lillian Arentino), Lynn-Ellen (John), Chris (Laura), and Jo-Anna (Jim). 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Joe was a communicate of St. Mary's, New Monmouth. He graduated from Leonardo H.S. '46. Also, he was a proud member of the Port Monmouth Democratic Club. He retired from Teamsters # 471 and Middletown Sewage Authority, Joe worked numerous "second jobs" to support his family..
He was a man of principle and kindness. He built his own home for his family. A physical reminder of how highly he regarded being able to provide for those he loved.
We will most remember Joe for his love of his wife, Muriel. Together for 72 years, they were a testament to true love and held hands to the end. His grandchildren will never forget their Poppa and his love for our Gram.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. On Monday, April 8 there will be a Mass at St.Mary's Chapel at 10:30 am followed by burial at Mt. Olivet.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019