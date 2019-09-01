Resources
Toms River - Joseph Heruty, formerly of Toms River, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at age 92.

He was born Abram Konskowolski in Ciechanow, Poland in 1926. He was a prisoner in the Auschwitz and Dachau concentration camps before being liberated by the U.S. Army in 1945. After the war, he settled in Israel and spent time as a soldier in the Israeli army, fighting in the 1948 War of Independence. He moved to Montreal, Canada in 1955, before resettling permanently in the United States a few years later. He lived in New Jersey for 35 years before relocating to San Jose, CA in 2001.

He was predeceased by his wife, Anne, in 2009. He is survived by two daughters, Dina and Elisha, of Campbell, CA, as well as a son, Steven, daughter-in-law Christy, and granddaughter, Jane, all of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Samuel Keitel, of Brooklyn, NY.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019
