Joseph Honauer
Manasquan - Joseph "Pop" Honauer, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
Pop was born in Germany and had resided in Manasquan for the past 63 years, 60 years of which were in the home that he built himself. He was an avid glider pilot, fought in WWII and came to America without speaking a word of English. He was a popular carpenter by trade, building many of the local homes in the area; but also, by hobby, often fixing and building things for his family whenever there was a need. "One-cut Honauer" was a proud title he would go by.
In Pop's spare time he loved being in the sky. He held records and trophies for glider achievements and had stories to accompany them. Pop could make you laugh at any moment with a glisten in his eye, reminding us always that his sense of humor was his best personality trait. He would always light up a room with a joke or a wise remark, no matter the situation.
Despite all of Pop's outside interests, the most important aspect of his life was his large devoted family, who he supported in ways that words can't describe. He deeply cared about his family and was one of the best role models anyone could ask for.
Pop was predeceased by his son, Siegfried A. "Fritz" Honauer, of Brick.
He is survived by his loving devoted wife of 73 years Rita (nee Schmidt) Honauer, his daughters-in-law Ruth (nee Emerich) Honauer of Spring Lake Heights and Jeanne (nee Henning) Honauer of Jackson, his grandchildren Nikki Honauer of Providence, RI., Michelle Honauer and husband Alberto Santos of Spring Lake Heights, Joseph and Michelle V. Honauer of Brick, Ian Honauer of Rockaway, and his 5 cherished great-grandchildren Jack, Regan, Daemion, Deavin, and Sebastien.
Visiting will be on Thursday from 5-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A prayer service will be conducted on Friday 10am in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. Donations may be made in his name to the St. Jude Children's Research Foundation. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
