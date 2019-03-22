Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Neptune City Community Center
117 3rd Ave
Neptune City, NJ
View Map
Resources
Joseph I. Nolan Jr.

Joseph I. Nolan Jr. Obituary
Joseph I. Nolan Jr.

Neptune City - Joseph I. Nolan Jr., 75, of Neptune City, passed away March 10, 2019 at home. He was an alumni of Notre Dame Class of 1965. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph Sr. and Lillian Nolan, two sisters Mary Leigh and Judith. Surviving are his brother John W. Nolan, several nieces, nephews, and two grandnephews Adam and Colton. A remembrance will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12-3pm at Neptune City Community Center, 117 3rd Ave, Neptune City. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez handled the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
