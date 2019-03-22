|
Neptune City - Joseph I. Nolan Jr., 75, of Neptune City, passed away March 10, 2019 at home. He was an alumni of Notre Dame Class of 1965. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph Sr. and Lillian Nolan, two sisters Mary Leigh and Judith. Surviving are his brother John W. Nolan, several nieces, nephews, and two grandnephews Adam and Colton. A remembrance will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12-3pm at Neptune City Community Center, 117 3rd Ave, Neptune City. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez handled the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019