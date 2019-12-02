Resources
Joseph "Joe" Impagliatelli

Joseph "Joe" Impagliatelli Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Impagliatelli

Toms River - Joseph "Joe" Santo Impagliatelli, 68, passed away peacefully on Wed., November 27, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Joe was born on November 30, 1950 and was raised in Plainfield. where he attended Plainfield High School. Joe most recently lived in Toms River.

Joe married Cheryl Hultberg on November 14, 1971 and had two daughters, Angela and Karyn. On May 19, 1984, Joe went on to marry Colleen Murray and they had three children, Daniel, Diana and Michael. Joe was a beloved and devoted father and grandfather and a loyal friend. He was a life-long NY Giants fan and found joy in spending time with his family, hanging out with his best friends Joe and Fran Florentine, cooking, coaching athletic teams, and watching movies. Joe truly lived his life to the fullest, finding comedy in almost everything. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor. Joe was admired for his hard work, committing 32 years to Royal Chevrolet in Bound Brook.

Joe is survived by his parents, Rachel and Raymond Young; two brothers, Russell Impagliatelli and Raymond Young, Jr.; Cheryl Impagliatelli and Colleen Murray; his five children, Angela, Karyn, Daniel, Diana and Michael; six grandchildren, Jessica, Krystian, Julia, Nicholas, Pierce and Nathan. He also leaves behind a loving and caring girlfriend, Cheryl Shaw. He will be forever missed and always remembered and cherished
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
