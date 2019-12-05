Resources
Joseph J. DiCapua


1933 - 2019
Keansburg - Joseph J. DiCapua, 86, of Keansburg passed away December 1, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born in Newark on January 19, 1933 to Gennaro and Angelina (Cagnole) DiCapua.

Joseph served in the US Army until 1954. He worked as a baker part-time for Dixie Lee Bakery, was a member of the Keansburg First Aid Squad for many years and a member of the NJ Carpenters Union and owned his own business where he made his living. He was a master carpenter and sought out for his skills by many. He helped build portions of Earl Naval Base, Riverview Medical Center and PNC Art Center to name a few. He built the house that his children grew up in and still gather at to this day. Growing up on the Jersey Shore he had a love of the water and was an avid boater and fisherman.

Joseph was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn M. DiCapua, seven brothers and three sisters. Surviving are his children Sharon Baran and husband Robert, Theresa Bayers and husband Stephen, Laura Jo Colla and husband Ronald, Joseph DiCapua and wife Michele, Michael DiCapua, Marilyn Alu, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, a brother John DiCapua and wife Diane, his beloved dog Chip and many nieces and nephews.

He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. For more information, or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
