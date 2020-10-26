Joseph J. Fruggiero



Ventnor City - Joseph John Fruggiero, "Jo Jo" also know as everyone's favorite "Uncle Joe" age 68 of Ventnor City passed away March 6, 2020 at his home. Joe was born in Camden, NJ and formerly of there before moving to Ventnor in the 80's. Joe was one of four children born to the late Joseph and Sarah Fruggiero (nee McCann). He worked at the casinos in Atlantic City and settled in Ventnor. Joe loved to travel, laugh and spend time with family and friends. He was the highlight of any event. Joe would often spend his summer days in front of his house talking to people as they walked by. He enjoyed growing his own tomatoes in his garden which he would share with his neighbors. Joe loved cooking and would always make enough meatballs and sauce or stuffed shells to give to his family and friends. Most of all he enjoyed making the special people in his life laugh. He was a jokester at heart. He was always the type of man to give to others without asking for anything in return. Joe was a man with a huge heart and great character. He had many passions in life; in his younger years he was a competitive Baseball and Poolplayer. Joe enjoyed watching the Phillies and Eagles games on TV. He was a huge movie buff and had accumulated a massive movie collection.



Joseph was predeceased by his siblings Catherine Johnson and James Fruggiero. He is survived by his sister Angela Bishop, his niece Natalie and her husband Ernie Casserly and nephew Steven Bishop, his great nieces Catherine and Marie. He is also survived by many cousins in Ireland and the US.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6 until time of service at 7:45pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Interment of Cremated remains will be held on Friday at 12 noon at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.









