Joseph J. Haitz
Tinton Falls - Joseph J. Haitz, age 89 of Tinton Falls, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Guttenberg and had lived in Bergenfield, Paramus, Lakewood and most recently, resided in Tinton Falls. Prior to his retirement, Joseph was a Chief Switchman with NJ Bell in River Edge. Joseph is a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Haitz of Tinton Falls, his devoted sons; Fred Haitz and his wife Kathleen of Franklin Lakes and Tom Haitz and his wife, Christine of Sandy Hook, CT. Also left to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his four granddaughters, three great granddaughters and one great grandson. Joseph is predeceased by his parents, Friedrich and Justina Haitz and a sister, Emma Hackenberg. At the request of the family, all services for Joseph will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.