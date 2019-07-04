Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Joseph J. Lameiras Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Lameiras, Sr.

Ocean Gate - Joseph J. Lameiras, Sr., 82, of Ocean Gate, died peacefully at home on July 2, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside. He was born and raised in the Iron Bound section of Newark, he lived there until moving to Ocean Gate in 1983. Although Joe loved living in Ocean Gate, his fond memories of days spent in his hometown of Newark were always with him.

Surviving are; his beloved wife of 61 years Lucille; three children, Joe Jr., and his finance` Lori, Michael and his wife Cathy and Linda Rullo and her husband Dan; nine grandchildren, Jill, Jorden, Joey III, Michele, Ashley, Jessica, Danny, Briana and Samantha; two great grandchildren, Adriana and Joe; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Tomazia, and his brother Fausto.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, July 6th, from 5pm to 8pm, with a Prayer Service at 7:30pm, in the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Flowers are accepted or donations in Joseph's memory to; , (), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019
