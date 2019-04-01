|
Joseph J. Ossichak, Jr.
Brick - Joseph J. Ossichak, Jr., age 58 of Brick, passed away on March 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Atlantic City and lived in Ventnor before moving to Brick in 1979. He was self employed and restored Antique Motorcycles. "Joe Oz" as he was referred to was The Race of Gentleman's staging boss; he was vigilant in his top hat and tails when controlling the lanes during the famous race. He was an avid Indian Motorcycle collector. Surviving are his wife Connie Ossichak, son Joseph J. Ossichak, III and his wife Nicole, daughter Bonnie Ossichak and her boyfriend Jeremiah Baker, brother Robert Ossichak and his wife Mary, along with their children Dane and Mia, sister Cathy Fichetola, and his two grandsons; Shane Puente-Duany and Milo Ossichak. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday from 2-4pm & 6-8pm with a 7:30pm service at Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, 109 Pier Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.laureltonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019