Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Joseph J. Paszko Obituary
Joseph J. Paszko

Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Joseph J. Paszko, 84, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he lived in North Arlington, NJ before moving to Toms River 21 years ago. Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as a Heating and Air Conditioning Technician for many years for Port Authority in Newark, NJ.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Stella (Kruszyski).

Surviving him is his loving wife Marie (Kelly); his children Joseph J. (James) and his wife Donna of Queensbury, NY and Jacqueline and her husband Vincent Brnicevic of Parsippany, NJ; his siblings John and his wife Kathy and Joanne Rupp and her late husband Raymond, four grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3 to 6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30am at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Burial will follow to Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019
