Joseph J. Simpson
Jackson Twp - Joseph J. Simpson, Jr., 83, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at home. He was born in Camden, NJ, and resided in Middletown, NJ, prior to moving to Jackson Twp., 17 years ago.
Joseph received his bachelor's degree, graduating from Villanova University in 1959.
He was a United States Veteran proudly serving in the Army, achieving the rank of SP4.
Joseph was employed as a civil engineer by C.J. Hesse Company, Atlantic Highland, NJ, prior to his retirement in 2002.
He was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.
Joseph was member of the Buildings & Grounds Committee at Westlake Golf and Country Club, Knights of Columbus, Council 6201, American Society of Professional Engineers, NJ Society of Professional Engineers, and Professional Engineers in Construction.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph J. Sr., and Ruth Simpson; and by his sister, Marcella Simpson. Joseph is survived by his nieces, Sara Flager of British Columbia, Canada, and Eve Flager of British Columbia, Canada.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral liturgy at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Please gather at 9:45 AM at the church. The mass will be live-streamed at www.saintaloysiusonline.org
. Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Rd., Yeadon, PA 19050. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. Arrangements are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
